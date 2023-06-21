NewsNation/World

Correction: Trump Investigations-Eastman story

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — In a story published January 26, 2023, about attorney John Eastman facing disciplinary charges that could lead to his disbarment, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Eastman had retired as dean of the Chapman University law school in 2021. Eastman was dean of the school from 2007 to 2010. Eastman was a professor when he retired in 2021.

