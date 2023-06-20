Correction: US-Border Patrol-Custody Death story
MCALLEN, Texas — In a story published May 18, 2023, about an 8-year-old girl who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody, The Associated Press erroneously reported the girl’s name as Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, based on information from the Honduran consulate. Her name was Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez.
