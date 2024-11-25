NewsNation/World

Small plane carrying six people crashes near Costa Rica's capital

By The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A small plane carrying six people crashed southeast of Costa Rica’s capital on Monday, but the condition of those aboard was not immediately known.

The Central American country’s civil aviation authorities said that the Cessna 206 Stationair crashed near Pico Blanco mountain just after midday Monday.

Search and rescue officials located the wreckage on the mountainside, but details about the condition of the passengers or their identities have yet to be released.

The plane had taken off from Tortuguero on Costa Rica’s northern Caribbean coast and was en route to San Jose.

The Costa Rican Red Cross said the plane was found around 3 p.m. and crews were trying to reach it.

