NewsNation/World

Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37

Relatives comfort each other during the funeral of a miner...

Relatives comfort each other during the funeral of a miner killed in a mine blast, in the town of Makiyivka. 11 miners were killed in the accident at the Bazhanova pit in the town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region where a concrete mine headframe collapsed. Ukraine held a day of mourning July 31 for 37 miners killed in two separate accidents in coal pits in the country's eastern industrial district as the last bodies were pulled from the rubble. (July 31, 2011) Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press

Rescue workers have found the bodies of all the Ukrainian miners missing after accidents at two coal mines in the east of the country. This raises the final death toll to 37.

The accidents highlighted the dangers of Ukraine's mining industry, believed to be one of the most dangerous in the world because of outdated equipment and disregard for safety regulations.

The Emergencies Ministry said Sunday the blast at the Suhodilska-Eastern mine in the Luhansk region on Friday killed 26 workers. Investigators suspect the accident was caused by an explosion of methane.

In the Donetsk region, 11 miners were killed the same day when an elevator collapsed.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?