Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37

Rescue workers have found the bodies of all the Ukrainian miners missing after accidents at two coal mines in the east of the country. This raises the final death toll to 37.

The accidents highlighted the dangers of Ukraine's mining industry, believed to be one of the most dangerous in the world because of outdated equipment and disregard for safety regulations.

The Emergencies Ministry said Sunday the blast at the Suhodilska-Eastern mine in the Luhansk region on Friday killed 26 workers. Investigators suspect the accident was caused by an explosion of methane.

In the Donetsk region, 11 miners were killed the same day when an elevator collapsed.