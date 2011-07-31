Divers search N.H. pond for sign of missing girl

Divers are searching a pond in northern New Hampshire for any sign of an 11-year-old girl who's been missing for six days.

Jane Young of the state attorney general's office said divers were sent to Back Pond on Sunday morning. The small pond is less than a mile from Celina Cass' home in Stewartstown, where she lives with her mother and stepfather.

Young says authorities aren't leaving "any stone unturned" in the search for the fifth-grader.

The FBI, state police and other agencies are looking for Celina in New Hampshire and nearby Vermont and Canada.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the girl's whereabouts. A community member has added an additional $5,000.

Celina was last seen Monday night at her home computer.