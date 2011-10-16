Doctors' group urges wider ADHD testing

The American Academy of Pediatrics has expanded its guidelines for diagnosing and treating kids with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, recommending that doctors evaluate all patients aged 4 to 18 who show signs of the condition.

The new guidelines, issued on the weekend, update decade-old recommendations that focused on diagnosing and managing ADHD in kids ages 6 to 12.

But behavior problems, over-activity and trouble paying attention can show up earlier, researchers said, and ADHD often persists into adolescence or even adulthood.

Pediatricians should look for learning disabilities, anxiety and other problems that accompany ADHD. And they should tailor treatment with behavior therapy and medication based on age and severity, according to a statement in the group's journal Pediatrics.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 percent to 9 percent of kids and teens have ADHD, higher in adolescents than in younger kids. -- Reuters