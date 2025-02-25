5.9 magnitude quake strikes near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday. No damage was reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north-northeast of Punta Cana at a depth of 29 miles (46 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was felt in parts of the Dominican Republic and in neighboring Puerto Rico.
Heuermann back in court today ... Babylon's ban on gun sales ... LI's first Wegmans to open tomorrow ... LI Works: North Fork Brewing Company
Heuermann back in court today ... Babylon's ban on gun sales ... LI's first Wegmans to open tomorrow ... LI Works: North Fork Brewing Company