Donald Trump: 8,000 communications jobs just ‘tip of the iceberg’

Thousands of telecommunications-sector jobs that President-elect Donald Trump said he encouraged companies to create or return from abroad will be “just the tip of the iceberg,” his spokesman said Thursday.

The 8,000 positions are part of a commitment by Japanese corporation SoftBank Group Corp that Trump announced earlier this month — a footnote left out this week by Trump and Sean Spicer, incoming White House press secretary.

Trump touted the jobs late Wednesday. “I was just called by the head people at Sprint ... Because of me, they are doing 5,000 jobs in this country,” he said.

Trump also told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that satellite company OneWeb Ltd. will create 3,000 jobs.

“You’re going to see more and more of this,” Spicer said in a call with reporters. “There’s several leaders of companies and corporations that have started to reach out to folks, and they’re really inspired by the philosophy and agenda and business climate that the president-elect wants to establish in this country.”

Trump and SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son this month stood together at Trump Tower in Manhattan to say the company was investing $50 million in the United States, creating 50,000 jobs.

Sprint spokesman Dave Tovar confirmed Thursday that the 5,000 jobs are a part of that deal, but Sprint — not SoftBank — will fund them.

Sprint said the jobs will include positions such as customer care and sales. The company it still was determining the locations of the jobs and would fulfill the commitment by early 2018.

OneWeb, which is based in Florida and backed by SoftBank, had announced the 3,000 jobs earlier this month, saying it expected to create the engineering, manufacturing and support positions over the next four years.

Also Thursday, Trump met with top aides, including Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Reince Priebus and Kellyanne Conway, to plan his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony and speech.

He also has been considering candidates to fill the posts of Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Spicer did not answer a reporter’s question about whether Trump may keep on current Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald, as some veterans groups have urged.