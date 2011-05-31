Driver charged, bus firm cited in fatal Va. crash

A bus run by a company with a record of safety problems overturned on a Virginia highway early Tuesday, killing four people and injuring several others.

The driver faces a reckless driving charge and police say fatigue was a factor in the crash along Interstate 95. The company — which offers cheap fares — over the last two years has been involved in several accidents. It also has been cited for 46 violations of drivers being fatigued over that same time.

The SkyExpress bus swerved off northbound I-95, hit an embankment and flipped about 30 miles north of Richmond. Fifty-four people were taken to area hospitals and treated for minor to severe injuries.

The bus departed Greensboro, N.C., on Monday night and was headed to Chinatown in New York City with 59 people aboard, including 37-year-old driver Kin Yiu Cheng, of Flushing, N.Y., police said. He is being held in an area jail on $3,000 bond and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records, Charlotte, N.C.-based SkyExpress Inc. buses have been involved in four crashes, with one injury or fatality — it didn't specify which — during the two-year period that ended May 20.

The company offered its condolences to the families of the four women killed and said it would cooperate fully in the investigation, which includes the National Transportation Board.

"This is the first serious accident involving any of its buses," SkyExpress said in a statement released through its media liaison, Gail Parenteau. "The bus driver has never before been involved in an accident."

Its drivers have been cited for 17 unsafe-driving violations, including eight for speeding, since 2009. It received a 62.9 percent rating. That means it performed worse than nearly 63 percent of comparable transportation companies in that category.

Three of SkyExpress' 46 violations for fatigued driving were classified as serious. It ranked worse than 86 percent of similar companies in the fatigue category.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said SkyExpress's federal safety report is rife with warning signs. The report by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration raises questions about tired drivers and driver fitness in particular, said the advocate group's general counsel, Henry Jasny.

"You can tell this is a problem carrier," he said of the company that runs 31 motor coaches with about 50 drivers.

SkyExpress offers $30 bus trips between New York and 15 cities in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. It also goes to Washington, D.C.

Tuesday's accident comes a few weeks after the FMCSA outlined new tour bus safety measures including making new vehicles have stronger roofs and windows. The SkyExpress bus had no passenger seat belts, only for the driver.

The federal Department of Transportation has proposed requiring buses to have seat belts and electronic on-board recorders to replace easily falsified paper records of driver hours. The proposals also would make it easier to revoke drivers' commercial licenses following violations.

In the area of driver fitness, federal records show that SkyExpress has been cited for 24 violations since 2009, including 14 for using drivers who lack English-language skills. Its 99.7 percent rating ranks the company among the worst in that category.

"To drive any commercial vehicle in the United States, you have to have English proficiency," Jasny said. "You don't have to be fluent but you need to be able to communicate with passengers and law enforcement and understand signs on the highway."

The fleets of inexpensive buses plying the highways of the East Coast offer cheap fares, convenient routes and in some cases free wireless Internet. The industry is in the fifth year of a solid boom, thanks to the service that eschews terminals and thrives on low prices. But a string of fatal accidents also has prompted the calls for tougher regulation.

In a March crash, a speeding bus returning to Chinatown from a Connecticut casino toppled off an elevated highway and hit a utility pole, peeling off the roof. Fifteen passengers were killed and 18 injured.

Federal authorities say nearly 2,800 spot safety checks of passenger buses across the country from March 28 through April 6 resulted in about 10 percent of the vehicles or drivers being taken off the road.

Passenger Frances Lippette, 69, a retired New York schoolteacher who lives in Raleigh, uses SkyExpress about every six weeks to visit her daughter in New York.

She went to the ticket office pick up her seat assignment for a bus that's scheduled to depart Tuesday night in New York.

"Normally, somebody would be here to get your seat assignment," she said.

Instead, the glass booth was dark.

She pays less than half the price of a name-brand bus company for the 8-hour ride. It costs $30 each way.

Lippette said SkyExpress was "no worse than Greyhound."

She has noticed drivers speaking in Chinese using a headset. But "I've never seen a driver not alert," she said.