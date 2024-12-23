Judge reinstates Ecuador's vice president after deeming her suspension unconstitutional

QUITO, Ecuador — An Ecuadorian judge on Monday reinstated Vice President Verónica Abad to her role and lifted the five-month suspension the Ministry of Labor had imposed on her for allegedly abandoning her duties.

In response to Abad's appeal, Judge Nubia Vera deemed the sanction unconstitutional. It's the latest twist in a feud between Abad and President Daniel Noboa that began before they took office in November 2023.

Abad’s fate is important for Noboa’s reelection strategy. He will have to request a leave of absence next month to be able to campaign ahead of February’s election. In his absence, Abad, as vice president, would take over his job.

The origins of the dispute are unknown. Shortly after becoming president, Noboa dispatched her to serve as ambassador to Israel, effectively isolating her from his administration. She has described her monthslong posting as “forced exile.”

Abad filed a legal complaint in August accusing Noboa and other officials of gender-based violence. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs then accused her of not following an order in September to temporarily transfer to Turkey.

Abad argued that she arrived eight days after the order because she was not “properly prepared” for the trip and said Noboa’s government suggested “that I leave my children in Israel to go to Turkey alone.” The Ministry of Labor imposed the suspension without pay in early November.

Noboa has called Abad disloyal. Abad has called her posting in Israel and other measures as efforts by Noboa and his allies to pressure her to resign.