NewsNation/World

Venezuelan opposition leaders receive the European Union's top human rights honor

Venezuela's Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, left, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola,...

Venezuela's Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, left, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, center, and Maria Corina Machado's daughter Ana Corina Sosa show the awards after Urrutia and Machado were awarded the EU's top human rights honor, the Sakharov Prize, Tuesday, Dec.17, 2024 in Strasbourg, eastern France.. Credit: AP/Pascal Bastien

By The Associated Press

STRASBOURG, France — The European Union's legislature on Tuesday celebrated the bravery and staunch resistance of Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia while awarding them the EU’s top human rights honor, the Sakharov Prize.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said it was “in recognition of your tireless efforts to restore freedom and democracy in Venezuela and ensure a fair, free and peaceful transition of power — risking everything for the values that millions of Venezuelans and this parliament hold so dear.”

Machado was set to run against the incumbent president, Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela’s election this year, but the government disqualified her. González took her place. He had never run for office before.

The lead-up to the election saw widespread repression including disqualifications, arrests and human rights violations. Machado went into hiding, fearing for her life. A Venezuelan court issued an arrest warrant for González, who moved to Spain and was granted asylum.

“We are facing a regime which has seriously undermined human rights democratic institutions and the system of freedom,” González told the EU legislators.

Maduro’s victory was contested by independent observers including the United Nations. In a resolution last month, the EU parliament recognized González as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

The EU award, named after Soviet dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and basic freedoms. The winner is chosen by senior EU lawmakers from among candidates nominated by the European Parliament’s various political groups. The assembly says the award is “the highest tribute paid by the European Union to human rights work.”

European Parliament members applaud as Venezuela's Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, and...

European Parliament members applaud as Venezuela's Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, and Maria Corina Machado, seen on screen, were awarded the EU's top human rights honor, the Sakharov Prize, Tuesday, Dec.17, 2024 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Credit: AP/Pascal Bastien

Several laureates, including Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“This prize carries with it a rich historical legacy," González said.

The annual award also carries a 50,000-euro ($54,000) endowment.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Man dies after carjacking ... Kings Park sports park groundbreaking ... Mariah Carey hits record Credit: Newsday

Heuermann hit with 7th homicide charge ... Man dies after carjacking ... Latest on LI drones ... Christmas pop-up bars

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Man dies after carjacking ... Kings Park sports park groundbreaking ... Mariah Carey hits record Credit: Newsday

Heuermann hit with 7th homicide charge ... Man dies after carjacking ... Latest on LI drones ... Christmas pop-up bars

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME