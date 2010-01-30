Ex-Nevada deputy relieved over bribery acquittal

(AP) — A former Nevada sheriff's deputy says she's relieved that a jury has acquitted her of bribery charges, but still hurt because of how her colleagues turned against her.

Washoe County sheriff's Sgt. Michon Mills was accused of accepting nearly $10,000 in gifts in exchange for giving special treatment to Joe Francis, the jailed founder of the "Girls Gone Wild" video empire.

In a statement issued Saturday, Mills praised her attorney Leah Wigren and her family and friends for their support since her arrest two years ago. The jury acquitted her Friday.

But Mills says she was saddened and hurt by the lack of support from her former colleagues.

She says she intends to contact Sheriff Mike Haley to secure what she called her well-deserved retirement badge and plaque.