Ex-Venezuelan president’s funeral held in Miami

More than 100 mourners have gathered to pay their last respects to former Venezuelan President Carlos Andres Perez. During the wake in Miami Tuesday, Perez’s wife and two adult daughters fought back tears as they greeted former military and political leaders who have sought refuge in South Florida from the government of Hugo Chavez.

Nearby, a painting of a dashing Perez in a red tie and white jacket stood next to the open coffin.

Perez’s family is divided over whether to return his remains to Venezuela. His daughters in the U.S. said they will not bury their father there until Chavez leaves office. A daughter from a previous marriage said in Caracas he should be buried in his native country.

Perez died Saturday. He was 88.