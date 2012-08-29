Fake coyotes used to scare geese at Mich. beach

A Michigan community that's fed up with geese fouling up a beach is hoping fake coyotes encourage the birds to land elsewhere.

The Livingston County Daily Press & Argus of Howell and WHMI-FM report that the beach on Thompson Lake at Howell City Park is expected to be closed for the rest of the summer swimming season because of elevated E. coli levels. The beach was shut down this month and goose poop is blamed.

Debbie Mikula is director of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority. She says the fake coyotes have shown some success in keeping the birds away. They're being moved at night to trick the geese into thinking they're real.

The hope is that the beach about 45 miles northwest of Detroit will reopen next year.

