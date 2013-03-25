Family recovering after airport sign falls on them

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A woman and two sons were improving yesterday after being seriously injured when a flight information billboard fell on them at an airport.

A third son was killed Friday when the electronic board, weighing at least 300 pounds, fell from a wall at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

The boys' mother, Heather Bresette, had broken ankles and a crushed pelvis. Following weekend surgeries, she was in intensive care and still unconscious, University Hospital spokeswoman Nicole Wyatt said.

"She does not know that her baby is dead," the family's priest, the Rev. Don Farnan, said.

The Bresettes, a family of seven, took a weeklong vacation to Destin, Fla., and were about to fly home to Overland Park, Kan., when the arrival-departure sign fell.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Luke Bresette, 10, was killed. His brother, 5-year-old Tyler, suffered a concussion. His 8-year-old brother, Sam, had a broken leg and nose. Tyler was let out of a children's hospital Sunday.

Luke was the middle child of the five. The father, Ryan Bresette, and another son and daughter, were at the airport but not injured. -- AP