Shooting near a Los Angeles college kills 1 and wounds 4, police say
A shooting near a college in Los Angeles killed a man and wounded four other people Friday night, police said.
Homicide detectives were involved in a shooting death investigation on the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
The other four victims were transported to a local hospital and their conditions were not immediately known, the statement said.
Deputies said the shooting happened near Compton College but was not connected to the school, KCAL-TV reported.
There was no information available about a suspect.
