Feds seek riot gear for party conventions

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking riot gear for the presidential conventions and inauguration just in case.

The agency wants to buy about 150 sets of riot helmets and protective gear for the upper body, forearm, shin, thigh and groin, according to a solicitation posted on a federal government website. No cost estimate was provided for the gear, which includes carry bags and gloves.

The department said it wanted products similar to those made by companies such as Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Ceradyne Inc. and Safariland Llc, which has headquarters in Ontario, Calif., and Jacksonville, Fla.

The equipment is being purchased for the Federal Protective Service, which bolsters security at special events as well as its mission of guarding federal property.

Separately, Democrats will receive a $50 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security to defray police costs for their Sept. 4-6 convention in Charlotte, N.C. Republicans will get the same amount for their four-day convention in Tampa, Fla., that begins Aug. 27. -- Bloomberg News