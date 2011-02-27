First lady gets GOP support on eating well

WASHINGTON - Two high-profile Republicans Sunday defended first lady Michelle Obama's efforts to promote healthy eating and exercise, especially among children.

Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and possible presidential contender who once lost 100 pounds, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who says he's struggled with his weight most of his life, took issue with critics of Obama's Let's Move initiative.

Her national effort targeting childhood obesity has drawn criticism from some conservatives, like Sarah Palin and radio commentator Rush Limbaugh, who see it as an example of the government trying to exert more control over people's lives.

"I didn't say they're all wrong," Huckabee said on Fox News Sunday. "I'm just simply saying that what Michelle Obama is proposing is not that the government tells you that you can't eat dessert." Instead, he said, she's proposing "that we recognize that we have a serious obesity crisis, which we do."

Christie told CBS' "Face the Nation" that he doesn't have a problem with the initiative and called the criticism "unnecessary." The Republican governor does say that the government shouldn't be deciding what people can and can't eat.

Christie says that encouraging kids to eat better is "a really good goal." - AP