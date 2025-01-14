NewsNation/World

Florida boy, 8, dies after being attacked by 2 loose dogs

By The Associated Press

DELAND, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy in central Florida died after he was attacked by two dogs near the entrance of a subdivision, authorities said.

The boy was attacked by the loose dogs Monday evening near Deland, Florida, located halfway between Orlando and Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Nearby residents administered CPR to the boy and called 911, but they were unable to save him, the sheriff's office said.

The dogs were captured and were being held by the county's Animal Services agency. Authorities said one was a pit bull and the other a mixed breed.

Officials said they are still investigating the circumstances of the attack.

“I don’t know what anyone can say to ease the immense pain this family is feeling tonight,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “This is a tragedy beyond comprehension, especially for those of us who are parents and grandparents."

