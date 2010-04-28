Florida guv plans independent Senate bid, sources say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, headed for defeat in the Republican Senate primary, intends to bolt the party and run as an independent, three confidants said Wednesday, setting up an unpredictable three-way race for a seat that once seemed his to lose.

Crist told The Associated Press that he has told no one of his decision and had not made up his mind late in the day, but three Crist confidants say he told them that he plans to pursue the Senate seat as an independent.

Crist's expected announcement would clear the way for conservative Marco Rubio, once a distant long shot, to claim the GOP nomination in the state's Aug. 24 primary. Democratic Rep. Kendrick Meek is all but certain to win his party's nomination.

Crist, considered a rising Republican star not long ago, will announce his plans Thursday in his hometown of St. Petersburg. The confidants spoke on condition of anonymity, but all said they had spoken directly with Crist. One cautioned, however, that the governor can be unpredictable.

The Senate campaign has drawn national attention largely because of Rubio's rise, fueled in part by support from tea party activists whose effect on the midterm elections is not yet clear.

Crist's demise as a Republican was sudden and unexpected. Less than two years ago, rival contenders vied for his endorsement in the state's presidential primary.

Then, in February 2009, he hugged President Barack Obama at an event to promote the $787-billion federal stimulus plan, helping to crystallize opposition.

Rubio made much of what he called "the hug" as he hit rallies and events around the state criticizing the Obama agenda. Rubio's conservative message about limited spending and relying on the free market rather than government to create jobs eventually caught on, first with the tea party activists and then with mainstream Republicans.

As Crist's poll numbers dropped, he recently started talking openly about running with no affiliation for the seat former Republican Sen. Mel Martinez left early. A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Crist 23 points behind Rubio in the primary, but suggested he could win three-way race with Rubio and Meek.

Top Republicans have encouraged Crist to stay in the primary or drop out rather than risking a split vote that could benefit Meek.