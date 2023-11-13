NewsNation/World

2 more endangered Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles, wildlife officials say

By The Associated Press

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles, officials said.

A 4-year-old male panther's remains were found Sunday in northern Collier County, and a 3-year-old male panther was found dead the same day in northern Hendry County, wildlife officials said.

All 12 known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat is now mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

