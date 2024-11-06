15 homes evacuated as crews battle another wildfire in New Jersey

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The latest forest fire to break out in New Jersey spurred authorities to evacuate more than a dozen homes Wednesday as crews worked to contain the blaze, but no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the blaze in Jackson Township was expected to be contained when it reached around 300 acres (121 hectares), though it wasn't clear when that might happen. Firefighters were using a backfire operation to help combat the blaze, which involves burning areas ahead of the main fire in a bid to stop the flames from spreading.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Twenty-five homes on South Stump Tavern Road are threatened by the fire, according to the forest fire service, and 15 of those residences — mostly single-family homes — had been evacuated by early Wednesday afternoon. Some roads in the area had also been closed.

Dry conditions have helped spark many wildfires in New Jersey in recent weeks. The state has not seen significant rain in over a month, and that trend was expected to continue for at least the next few days.