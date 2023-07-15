Former leader of Brooklyn crime-control group pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

NEW YORK — The former leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community pleaded guilty Friday to charges he sexually abused a teenage girl.

The plea allows Jacob Daskal, who led a neighborhood watch group called a shomrim, to avoid a trial in a case that alleged he groomed a 15-year-old girl for sex.

As part of the plea agreement, Daskal must register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn.

Authorities said Daskal subjected to the girl to sexual acts over a three-month period in 2017. He was arrested in 2018.

“The defendant has admitted he abused his power, trust and position in the community by committing deplorable acts against a child in his care,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Daskal faces a minimum prison sentence of 14 years.

Daskal headed the Boro Park Shomrim Society, an Orthodox Jewish crime-patrol group associated with the New York Police Department.