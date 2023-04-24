NewsNation/World

Fox News, Tucker Carlson parting ways, network confirms

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight, at Fox News in New...

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight, at Fox News in New York in 2017. Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By The Associated Press

Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said that Carlson’s last program aired Friday.

