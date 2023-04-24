Fox News, Tucker Carlson parting ways, network confirms
Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
The network said that Carlson’s last program aired Friday.
