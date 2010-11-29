Funeral Wed. for Pa. college student slain in NY

Funeral arrangements have been sent for the slain Pennsylvania college student whose body was found in a suburban Syracuse park over the weekend.

Calling hours for 20-year-old Jenni-Lyn Watson are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Thomas J. Pirro Funeral home in North Syracuse. Her funeral is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Margaret’s Church in Mattydale.

Searchers on Saturday morning found the Mercyhurst College dance student’s body in a wooded area in a park near her home in Clay.

Hours later, police charged 21-year-old Steven Pieper of Liverpool with murder in Watson’s death.

Authorities say the two had dated but Watson had tried to break up last month.

Police say they believe Watson was killed at her parents’ home on Nov. 19, after she had come home from her Erie, Pa., college for Thanksgiving break.