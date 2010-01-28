Ga. man buys car, finds $200K in counterfeit cash

(AP) — One north Georgia man got more than he bargained for when he bought a car from a towing company late last year. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Tye Kuykendall found $200,000 in counterfeit money inside a hidden compartment behind the back seat of the car.

Authorities said Kuykendall bought the car after it sat for more than three years in an impound yard after being towed by Fulton County police in 2006.

Authorities said he was fixing a gas leak when he discovered the secret compartment.

Cherokee officials have called the U.S. Secret Service to help with the case.

