Gay marriage foes target NY senators who flipped

A group that opposes gay marriage says it will spend at least $2 million to oust seven New York state senators who changed their positions on gay marriage.

The Washington-based National Organization for Marriage says in an email to supporters that it is committed to helping elect majorities in 2012 that support marriage as being between only a man and a woman.

President Brian Brown says his group also wants to ensure the Senate Republicans who broke party ranks "understand that voting for gay marriage has consequences."

The four Republicans and three Democrats who changed their votes were key in last week's decision making New York the sixth state to legalize same-sex marriage.

The group's solicitation shows photographs of the seven senators.