George H.W. Bush moved out of intensive care

HOUSTON -- Former President George H.W. Bush's condition continued to improve yesterday, prompting doctors to move him out of intensive care, a spokesman said.

Bush, 88, "has been moved today from the intensive care unit to a regular patient room at The Methodist Hospital to continue his recovery," family spokesman Jim McGrath said. "The Bushes thank everyone for their prayers and good wishes."

Bush was hospitalized Nov. 23 for treatment of a bronchitis-related cough. He was moved to intensive care at the Houston hospital on Dec. 23 after he developed a fever.

Bush, the 41st president, is the country's oldest living former president. He held the office from 1989 to 1993 and was vice president for eight years during President Ronald Reagan's term. He is a World War II veteran, former CIA director and father of former President George W. Bush.

On Friday, McGrath said Bush had improved since arriving in the ICU. He said he was alert and in good spirits and was even singing with his doctors and nurses.

-- Combined news services