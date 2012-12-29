George H.W. Bush 'singing,' health improving

HOUSTON -- Former President George H.W. Bush remained in intensive care at a Houston hospital yesterday, but his condition continued to improve, and "his exchanges with doctors and nurses now include singing," a spokesman said.

"The president is alert and, as always, in good spirits," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a brief statement.

The 88-year-old Bush, the nation's oldest living former president, was admitted to Methodist Hospital in Houston on Nov. 23 because of a bronchitis-related cough, after spending about a week there earlier in November for the same condition.

The cough was mostly resolved by the time he was moved to intensive care on Sunday for treatment of a fever that doctors were having difficulty controlling.

"The Bushes thank everyone for their prayers and good wishes and, like their doctors, are cautiously optimistic that the current course of treatment will be effective," McGrath said.

-- AP