George Santos now under investigation by House Ethics panel

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it has opened a sweeping investigation into New York Rep. George Santos to determine if he violated laws on campaign finance, financial disclosure conflict of interest and sexual misconduct.

The Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to establish a four-member investigative subcommittee to conduct the probe, the statement said.

The result likely will determine whether the embattled Santos will face discipline or even expulsion from Congress.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said last week he would leave it up to the Ethics Committee to find out whether Santos had broken the law.

If the committee finds Santos broke the law, McCarthy said, he would be removed from office.

The Ethics Committee statement did not cite specific charges, but outlined four areas where Santos has been accused of violating federal laws and House rules.

The subcommittee will look into whether Santos committed unlawful activity his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to disclose required information on statements to the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws while working at a firm providing fiduciary services; and engaged in sexual misconduct with an individual seeking a job in his congressional office.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) will chair the investigative subcommittee, and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) will serve as ranking member. Also on the subcommittee will be Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) and Rep. Glenn Ivy (D-Md.).

Santos aides issued a statement in a tweet on Santos' Twitter account.

"The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time," the statement said.

Last month, Democratic Reps. Daniel Goldman of Brooklyn and Ritchie Torres of the Bronx filed a six-page complaint against Santos that alleged among other things that Santos violated the Ethics in Government Act by failing to file two financial disclosure reports on time.

It also questioned whether Santos truthfully reported his income and holdings.

The complaint cited an assertion on his disclosure statement that he owned an apartment in Brazil worth $500,000 to $1 million, but that he later told reporters he owns no property.

Since then, outside groups and news reports have found major discrepancies in his campaign finance reports, including the reporting 40 disbursements of $199.99, just below the threshold for including details of the expense.

Last month, Derek Myers, a prospective employee, alleged Santos touched his groin while they sat on a sofa in the congressman’s office, a charge Santos has denied.