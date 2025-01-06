1 killed and 1 injured in a shooting at the Honduran consulate near Atlanta

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A shooting Monday at the Honduran consulate just outside Atlanta left one person dead and another injured, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Doraville police responded to a report of gunshots around 2:30 p.m. and found two people who had been shot, city spokesperson Emily Heenan said. One of the people was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment, she said.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and was taken to the Doraville police station for questioning, Heenan said. She did not provide any information about a possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting happened right outside the front entrance of the consulate, Heenan said. Officers remained at the scene to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

Heenan said she couldn't release any more information about the victims or the suspected shooter because police were still in the process of contacting family members.