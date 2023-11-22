NewsNation/World

Germany and Italy agree on joint 'action plan' including energy, technology, climate protection

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, walk to a family photo with their ministers during a meeting of the German and Italian government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Markus Schreiber

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Germany and Italy agreed Wednesday to work closer together in the fields of energy, technology, climate protection, security and cultural cooperation among other issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni signed an “action plan” in Berlin after a meeting of top officials from both countries and the two leaders' participation earlier in the day in a virtual G20 summit.

The action plan will lead to new cooperation projects and create new formats for cooperation, Scholz said, specifically mentioning stronger cooperation in the field of energy to ensure long-term security of supply for gas and hydrogen.

Scholz also announced the construction of a new pipeline across the Alps.

“We agree that we want to expand our energy cooperation in order to strengthen long-term supply, security and transformation," the chancellor said.

“With a new pipeline across the Alps, we want to increase the security of supply of both our countries,” Scholz added. "At the same time, we want to quickly conclude a German-Italian gas and solidarity agreement.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Sayville hit-and-run ... Getaway day ... Billy Joel exhibit opens Credit: Newsday

Concern over dog illness ... Sayville hit-and-run ... Israel-Hamas hostage deal ... Pine beetle invasion

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Sayville hit-and-run ... Getaway day ... Billy Joel exhibit opens Credit: Newsday

Concern over dog illness ... Sayville hit-and-run ... Israel-Hamas hostage deal ... Pine beetle invasion

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME