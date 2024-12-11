NewsNation/World

Scholz sets Germany on course for an early election as he requests a confidence vote next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the cabinet meeting at...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Markus Schreiber

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz formally set Germany on course for an early election Wednesday by requesting a confidence vote in parliament next week.

Five weeks after his three-party governing coalition collapsed in a dispute over how to revitalize Germany's stagnant economy, Scholz's office said he had requested the confidence vote in parliament's lower house, or Bundestag, for Monday. The aim is to hold a parliamentary election on Feb. 23, seven months earlier than originally scheduled.

Scholz is expected to lose Monday's vote. His center-left Social Democrats hold 207 seats in the Bundestag and their remaining coalition partners, the environmentalist Greens, have 117. That leaves his government well short of a majority in the 733-seat chamber.

The confidence vote is needed because Germany's post-World War II constitution doesn't allow parliament to dissolve itself. If Scholz loses the vote, it's up to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to decide whether to dissolve the Bundestag. He has 21 days to make that decision, and once parliament is dissolved, the election must be held within 60 days.

Polls show Scholz's party trailing behind the main opposition center-right Union bloc of challenger Friedrich Merz. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, whose Greens are further behind, is also bidding for the top job.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, which is polling strongly, has nominated Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor but has no chance of taking the job because other parties refuse to work with it.

Germany hasn't had a confidence vote since 2005, when then-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder called and lost one as he engineered an early election that was narrowly won by center-right challenger Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and the faction leader of...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and the faction leader of the German Christian Democratic party (CDU), Friedrich Merz, right, shake hands before a questioning during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Kay Nietfeld

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Daniel Penny's first interview ... Teen stabbed in Middle Island ... Top 100 wrestlers Credit: Newsday

Heavy rain today ... EPA restricts chemicals in LI groundwater ... New markets in Hempstead ... Personalized gifts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Daniel Penny's first interview ... Teen stabbed in Middle Island ... Top 100 wrestlers Credit: Newsday

Heavy rain today ... EPA restricts chemicals in LI groundwater ... New markets in Hempstead ... Personalized gifts

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME