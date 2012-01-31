Gingrich raises nearly $10M, owes more than $1M

New campaign finance reports show that Newt Gingrich raised nearly $10 million in the final three months of last year, but was about $1.2 million in debt.

The reports filed Tuesday show that the Republican presidential candidate started 2012 with a little more than $2 million in the bank.

They were released just after Gingrich wrapped a day of campaigning in Florida for the primary there Tuesday. Gingrich was hoping for an upset.

Gingrich's campaign adds that it already has raised more than $5 million in January, most of that since Gingrich's victory in South Carolina.