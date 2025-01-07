NewsNation/World

Girls Scouts cookie sales kick off with 2 flavors seeing their last year

Girl Scouts of the USA announced on Tuesday that 2025...

Girl Scouts of the USA announced on Tuesday that 2025 is the last year for its cookie flavors Toast-Yay and s'mores. Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Mariah Tauger

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

If you’re a fan of Girl Scouts cookies, you may want to stock up this year.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced on Tuesday that it will discontinue two flavors, s’mores and Toast-Yay, in 2026.

The news comes as GSUSA kicked off its national 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season on Tuesday.

Fans of s’mores and Toast-Yay will be able to purchase boxes, along with other flavors, until the season’s end around April, its website said.

"Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love," GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a statement. "The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it."

The 2025 cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Sandwich-Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils. 

Cookies can be purchased from participating Girl Scouts from cookie booths or by ordering online starting Feb. 21. To find your local Girl Scouts council, visit their website at www.girlscouts.org/

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

