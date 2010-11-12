GOP chairman Steele faces opposition for another term
By a string of gaffes and a record of lavish spending. Even so, he claims credit for the party's electoral successes as he lays the foundation to run for another term as chairman. Since the election, though, many of the GOP's most prominent voices have showered little or no praise on Steele.. A flurry of public calls from leading Republicans this week for new leadership at the RNC and moves by party insiders to build a coalition aimed at disposing of Steele could be the opening volleys of a nasty political fight. In one corner: the GOP's top-ranking African American. In the other: a Republican establishment apparently determined to remove him from office.. The decision makers in this fight are the 168 RNC members whose votes at the party's winter meeting in January will determine Steele's fate.. Former Michigan Republican Party chairman Saul Anuzis on Friday became the first person to formally announce that he would run for the chairmanship.. Steele and other potential challengers are expected to officially declare by Thanksgiving whether they are in or out of the race.