GOP presidential hopefuls woo tea party

PHOENIX - Tea party supporters packed a Phoenix convention center yesterday to hear from two possible contenders for next year's Republican presidential nomination - an election the conservative populist movement is determined to shape after helping the GOP to big gains in the midterm elections.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty aimed to impress more than 2,000 members of the Tea Party Patriots with a full-throated call to "take back our country."

Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, already embraced by tea party members, also spoke. The segment of engaged voters could prove vital to Republican White House hopefuls, but it's an audience that is skeptical of the politicians courting their backing.

"They're good speakers. They know what to say to inspire an audience. But I'm looking for substance I haven't found yet," said retiree Kaye Woodward of Livingston, Texas, who has been a mainstay at tea party events from Washington to the Alamo. "I haven't been gung-ho for a candidate for quite some time. I'm looking for a truth teller and I'm not sure I've found one yet."

Potential candidates are trying to figure out how far they need to go to win over the tea party - and what spoils that would bring. Democrats are watching too, eager to portray President Barack Obama's eventual challenger as beholden to the political far-right.

Pawlenty waved a copy of the U.S. Constitution after railing against "the royal triangle of greed: big government, big unions and big bailed-out businesses."

Paul, who ran for president in 2008 and is thinking of doing it again, urged tea party members at the conference to keep up the pressure for sweeping change.

"I wish I could say you were the majority, but we are still the minority," the Texas congressman said. "But remember an irate minority can accomplish a whole lot when you're determined to do it."

All of the Republicans considered likely to run for president have said they believe in the core tea party principles of limited government and fiscal restraint, and they play up their own efforts to stymie the agendas of President Barack Obama and the Congressional Democrats - most notably the federal health care overhaul that gave rise to the tea party movement.