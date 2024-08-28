NewsNation/World

A magnitude-5.2 quake hits the Greek island of Crete with no immediate reports of injuries, damage

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 7:29 p.m. local time between Crete and the islet of Gavdos. It had a depth of 11.6 kilometers (7 miles).

The Fire Service said it had received no initial reports of injuries or damage to buildings. Greek media said the temblor was felt across Crete, a popular summer tourist destination.

Greece is in one of the world's most seismically active areas, and earthquakes are common, though most are not felt. Deaths and severe damage are rare.

But in 1999, a magnitude-5.9 quake near Athens killed 143 people.

