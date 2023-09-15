NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Taped interview with former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; “Superpower” co-director Sean Penn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

