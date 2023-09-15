Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Taped interview with former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; “Superpower” co-director Sean Penn.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Custodian pleads guilty to rape ... Vaccine fraud scheme ... Hurricane Lee update ... Winery Finder
Custodian pleads guilty to rape ... Vaccine fraud scheme ... Hurricane Lee update ... Winery Finder