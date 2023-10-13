NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command. __

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Cheney; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the United States; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

