Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;