Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

