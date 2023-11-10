Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
FBI seized NYC Mayor's phones, iPad ... Retiring PBA president honored ... Boy Scouts honor vets ... Holiday movie preview
FBI seized NYC Mayor's phones, iPad ... Retiring PBA president honored ... Boy Scouts honor vets ... Holiday movie preview