Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Greenport Carousel reopens ... Memorial Day getaway in full effect ... Hospitality training for young adults with autism

Bethpage Air Show preview ... Memorial Day weekend events ... Splish Splash opening this weekend ... Great spots on the water for dinner

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

