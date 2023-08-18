Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell; Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Criswell; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Talking to kids about Gilgo. ... Shark attack update ... Urban League lawsuit ... Hidden restaurants
Talking to kids about Gilgo. ... Shark attack update ... Urban League lawsuit ... Hidden restaurants