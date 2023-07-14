NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles; IAC Chairman Barry Diller.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

Streaming Now
Massapequa neighbors stunned  … DA, SCPD speak out Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Shocking Gilgo killings arrest ... Neighbors stunned ... DA, SCPD speak out

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Massapequa neighbors stunned  … DA, SCPD speak out Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Shocking Gilgo killings arrest ... Neighbors stunned ... DA, SCPD speak out

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME