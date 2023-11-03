NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Finer; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States; Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian envoy to the United Kingdom; Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen, Bernie Sanders, D-Vt, ; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct.; Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
SCPD chief Harrison resigns ... LI Votes: Oyster Bay ... Students introduced to robotics Credit: Newsday

Updated 20 minutes ago Gilgo latest ... SCPD chief Harrison resigns ... State: Merge mascot lawsuits ... Feed Me: Exotic Snacks

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
SCPD chief Harrison resigns ... LI Votes: Oyster Bay ... Students introduced to robotics Credit: Newsday

Updated 20 minutes ago Gilgo latest ... SCPD chief Harrison resigns ... State: Merge mascot lawsuits ... Feed Me: Exotic Snacks

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME