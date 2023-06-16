Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Updated 31 minutes ago
