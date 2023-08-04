Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Lauro; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lauro; Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.