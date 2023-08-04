NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Lauro; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lauro; Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

Streaming Now
Little League team closer to World Series... Montauk's gravedigger...  Fried chicken frenzy on Island  Credit: Newsday

'Fire Island Jane Doe' identified... Street dedication for fallen NYPD detective ... Fried chicken frenzy on Island ... Healthcare workers rally 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Little League team closer to World Series... Montauk's gravedigger...  Fried chicken frenzy on Island  Credit: Newsday

'Fire Island Jane Doe' identified... Street dedication for fallen NYPD detective ... Fried chicken frenzy on Island ... Healthcare workers rally 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME