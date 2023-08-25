NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Christie; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ramaswamy; Sanders; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Two arrested in Bellport shooting … Dead whale washes ashore … Roadside flower stand Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 32 minutes ago Chapin concert canceled ... Spota conviction upheld ... New water filtering system ... Feed Me: Sushi

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Two arrested in Bellport shooting … Dead whale washes ashore … Roadside flower stand Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 32 minutes ago Chapin concert canceled ... Spota conviction upheld ... New water filtering system ... Feed Me: Sushi

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME