Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Christie; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ramaswamy; Sanders; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate.