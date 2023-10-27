Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.